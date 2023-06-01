A 52-year-old man, who was on the run since 1999 in an explosive Act case registered in Narela police station, was nabbed by police from north-west Delhi area, an official said on Thursday

The official added that for the last 24 years, the accused had been changing his locations in Delhi-NCR and Bihar frequently to evade arrest.

The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of district Sheikhpura in Bihar.

According to police, on November 26, 1997, a case of robbery and 3/4 explosive Act was registered in Narela police station on the basis of a complaint of one Purshotam Kumar, a resident of Indra Colony.

During the probe, one of the accused identified as Balmiki Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was arrested, while his associates were absconding.

“On the basis of a tip-off received regarding Kumar, a trap was laid on Tuesday and he was nabbed from Swatantar Nagar. On verification, it was found that Kumar was declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by the local court,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west).

During interrogation, Ashok Kumar disclosed his involvement in the case and he was hiding at different locations of Delhi-NCR and various places of Bihar.

“He was frequently changing his locations before being nabbed by police. Further efforts are being made to trace his possible involvement in other cases also,” said the DCP.

