A man facing more than 56 criminal cases was held by the Dwarka district police while on his way to commit another crime, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the accused, identified as Sanjay, was was held in Bara Haridas Nagar following a tip off, and a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from him.

The official said that a case under the Arms Act was registered at PS BHD Nagar against him.

“Sanjay is previously involved in more than 56 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, motor vehicle theft and the Arms Act,” the official said.

The police said that in a bid to curb robbery and snatching cases, they have launched a special operation to nab wanted criminals of Dwarka area.

