A man faked his grandmother’s demise by obtaining her “death” certificate in connivance with certain officials to register a piece of family land in his name in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district.

Kuppachi (76) is hale and hearty also but the records submitted by her grandson for registering a land showed that she had died on December 30, 2008.

The septuagenarian woman along with her other grandson, Suresh, approached the district collector and submitted a petition demanding action against Mohan, who had allegedly forged the certificate.

During initial investigation, police said Mohan had got the certificate by allegedly bribing certain officials to register a piece of family land in his name.

Kuppachi, while speaking to media persons, said that she had come to know about the matter only a few days ago and wanted stringent action against Mohan as well as those who had aided and abetted him in providing the land certificate.

She said that Villupuram Deputy Tahsildhar had issued the death certificate that was produced by Mohan during registration.

Villupuram district collector D. Mohan said that on inquiry, it was clearly found that the documents were forged and said that further details will be revealed during the police investigation.

Probe into the matter is on.

20220623-173007