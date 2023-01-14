HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Man falls sick mid-air, dies after emergency landing

A Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to the Indore airport following a mid-air medical emergency on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the passenger was brought to a hospital after the flight landed at Indore airport. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

As per the information, the passenger — Atul Gupta, was around 60-year-old. He was on board IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, and was found bleeding from the mouth as his condition deteriorated mid-way through the journey.

Due to the medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed there around 5.30 p.m.

Gupta was sent to a hospital from the airport where he was declared brought dead.

Initial information said that the passenger was suffering from some ailments including blood pressure and diabetes.

Officials said that the flight finally took off for Delhi at around 6.40 p.m. According to sources, Gupta was a resident of Noida.

