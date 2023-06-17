WORLD

Man fatally shot in Seattle

NewsWire
0
0

A man was shot dead in the US city of Seattle, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a business shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, the Seattle Police Department said in an online post.

Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Department as saying.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, it added.

The suspect left before officers arrived, witnesses told police.

The shooting marks the 29th homicide investigated by Seattle police so far this year, according to a report by the Seattle Times.

The Seattle Police Department investigated 55 killings in 2022, up from 41 in the previous year, the report said.

20230617-092203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Has Earth’s inner core stopped rotating? Debate rages

    Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

    Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away

    Lavrov cites risks of ‘involving third countries’ in war if Ukraine...