A man was held for allegedly opening fire at his mother-in-law in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur.

DCP Manoj C said that the accused identified as Gaurav was placed under arrest and a case was lodged against him.

Gaurav lives in Ashok Park area. The police said that wife of Gaurav was not living with him due to a tiff. She left Gaurav’s home last week and since then she had been living at her parental home.

Gaurav was angry with his wife and reached to his in-laws house. After reaching there, he fished out a gun and opened a fire at his mother-in-law.

“She had a narrow escape. The bullet had hit the wall of the house. The family then called the PCR to report the matter. Gaurav in the meantime, left home and took his wife along,” said the police.

The police said that an FIR has been lodged and Gaurav has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

