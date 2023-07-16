INDIA

Man found dead as rain lashes NE Japan (Lead)

A man was found dead in a car submerged in farmland in Japan’s Akita Prefecture on Sunday as heavy rain continued to pound the country’s northeastern regions.

The man was found in a flooded car in Gojome town at around 8:00 a.m. local time and was later confirmed dead, local media reported, citing information from the police and fire department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Due to an active rain front, heavy rain continued to lash Japan’s northeastern regions, resulting in record precipitation in Akita Prefecture, with rivers overflowing and flooding a wide area including the central part of the prefecture.

The city of Akita observed record rainfalls of 243 millimeters over a 48-hour period through 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The city and its surrounding area were flooded after a river that runs through the city breached its banks.

Rain is expected to continue on Sunday and local authorities called for continued precautions to prevent possible disasters.

