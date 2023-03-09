INDIA

Man found dead in his car in east Delhi

A man was found dead inside his car in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Thakur, 49 a resident of Jai Ambey Apartment, New Kondli.

According to police, at around 7 p.m., a police patrol noticed a person lying on the driver seat of a Maruti Swift Dzire car in New Ashok Nagar area.

“The doors of the car were locked and the person was not making any movements. On local enquiry, it was found that the name of the person is Santosh. A set of car keys was collected from the house of Santosh and the car door opened,” said a senior police official

On checking, Santosh was found dead.

“The crime team was called and the spot was photographed and inspected. There was no external injury on the body of Santosh. The deceased was identified by his family,” said the official.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was alcoholic and on Wednesday at around 10 a.m., had left his house after a quarrel with his wife and daughters has left the house and had not been seen since then.

“A liquor bottle was also found in the car. The body has been shifted to LBS Mortuary. Further enquiry is in process,” the official added.

20230309-233203

