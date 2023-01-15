Three students were stuck in the lift of a foot over bridge in south Delhi on Saturday night, and rescuers found the body of the man crushed between the lift car and the shaft wall, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call at around 8.20 p.m. on Saturday, with the callers reporting that they were stuck in a lift on the foot over bridge on Aurobindo Marg.

Teams from the local police station as well as those of the DDMA, the PWD and the Fire Department was sent to the spot.

“The teams rescued three students from inside the lift. On inspection, it was found that one unknown vagabound, aged around 25 years, was stuck between the wall of lift structure and lift machine on the entry gate of lift on foot over bridge floor. The panel near the entry gate of te lift was found missing,” the police official said.

The official said that the inquiry revealed that unknown vagabond entered into the space between the wall of lift structure and lift machine car through the opened panel, and when the lift users tried to go upwards, the lift was stuck due to entry of that unknown vagabond.

“With the help of PWD and DDMA staff, the dead body of unknown vagabond was removed and shifted to mortuary for autopsy. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC has been initiated. Best efforts are being made to get the deceased identified,” the official said.

20230115-230803