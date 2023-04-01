INDIA

Man found dead in South Delhi hotel, murder case lodged

A 54-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in South Delhis Safdarjung

Enclave area, a senior police official said on Saturday, adding that a murder case has been lodged in connection.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sethi, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

The Safdarjang Enclave police station received a PCR call at 12,49 p.m. on Friday regarding the death of a person in Baljeet Lodge.

A team immediately rushed to the spot, the police said.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that Deepak had checked into the hotel at 8.50 p.m. on Thursday along with a woman. However, the woman had left around midnight,” the official said..

“Deepak was found dead the next morning with froth coming out of his mouth and some stains in pillow. He had consumed liquor in the room too. The deceased had no stable job for the past 7-8 years and was doing commission work.

“In view of the unnatural death in suspicious circumstances, a case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway,” the official added.

