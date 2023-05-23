INDIA

A 32-year-old man was found dead with a stab wound on his neck inside a taxi in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area on Tuesday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Arjun, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The police received a PCR call at 5.31 a.m. regarding a man bleeding profusely inside a car at the Yamuna Vihar Road.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot where Arjun was found dead in the driver seat of the Maruti Ertiga car. He had stab wounds on his neck. The vehicle is a taxi with ABP Tours and Management, Gurugram,” the official said.

“The CCTV in the vicinity is being examined for evidence. FSL and crime teams have been summoned. Police teams are also checking call details record of the deceased.”

