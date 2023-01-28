A 43-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Delhi area, said an official on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Galan, a resident of village Kalikatar, Nepal.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Friday at Tilak Nagar police station regarding a dead body of a male found near garbage dumping area Tilak Vihar, near CRPF camp.

“Immediately, a police team and senior officers including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) reached the spot. On examination of the body, a deep cut was found on the throat of the deceased and the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. The crime team and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to examine the spot,” said the official.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station.

“During investigation, more than 200 persons were questioned and the identity of the deceased was revealed. The deceased, Rajkumar had come to meet his friends living in Vikaspuri in search of work,” said the official.

“Several teams have been formed for checking the CCTV footages of adjoining areas and for developing intelligence with regard to the incident. Further efforts are being made to trace the accused person,” the official added.

