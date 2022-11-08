INDIA

Man found dead near Delhi’s Sanjay Van crematorium

A man was found dead near Delhi’s Sanjay van crematorium on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar, 45, a resident of Mehrauli.

“On Tuesday at around 9 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a dead body lying near the Sanjay Van crematorium following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The crime team was also called to the spot for collecting evidence and examining the body. A case of murder is being registered in Kishangarh police station,” a senior police official said.

Police teams have been formed to investigat the case, the official added.

