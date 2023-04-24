A man was found murdered with injury marks on his head near the income tax building in Sector-29, the police said.

The blood-soaked body was lying on the roadside which was noticed by Vinod Garg, a resident of Faridabad, who alerted the police on Sunday. It appears that the victim was hit on his head with some blant object which caused his death, the police said.

“In the preliminary investigation, no such evidence has been found that could identify him or find out the reason for the murder. The case is being investigated. At present, the CCTV footages from the nearby areas are being being scrutinised,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said.

