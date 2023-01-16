DIASPORAWORLD

Man found guilty in death of 5 year-old Indian-American child

NewsWire
0
0

A 35 year-old man from the US has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the slaying of five year-old Mya Patel in 2021.

Mya was playing in her hotel room in Monkhouse Drive, Shreveport, in March 2021 when a bullet discharged from Joseph Lee Smith’s gun missed the target and struck her, media reports said.

The court heard last week that Smith got into an altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel, which was owned and operated at that time by Vimal and Snehal Patel, who lived with Mya and a younger sibling, the Shreveport Times reported.

The bullet discharged from a 9-mm handgun when Smith used it to strike the other man.It missed the man but went into the apartment and struck Mya in the head before grazing her mother, the Times reported.

Mya was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she battled for three days before being declared dead on March 23.

When Smith returns to the court on February 27, he faces a prison term of up to 40 years at hard labour for the manslaughter conviction.

He also faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000 for the aggravated battery conviction and up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000 for the obstruction conviction.

20230116-090403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At 6, Indian-origin boy is youngest S’porean to trek to Everest...

    Indian-origin residents in S.Africa arm to defend themselves

    Seven Indian-origin women in Forbes ’50 Over 50′ list

    Students stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely: Haryana CM