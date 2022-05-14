A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a police lock up in Madhya Pradesh’s state capital Bhopal in the wee hours on Saturday.

Golu Sarthi was found hanging from the gate of the lockup in Kamla Nagar police station.

The incident has prompted the authorities to order a judicial probe into the matter.

Police said, as per the CCTV footage from the police station, Sarthi tore off the blanket provided in the lockup and hanged himself with it.

Sarthi had two cases registered against him in 2014 and 2021.

A case was registered against the accused under different sections of the IPC including 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty, and he had been released from jail a month back, a police official posted in Kamla Nagar police station told IANS.

On Friday, Sarthi was arrested again on the basis of a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law, who accused him of assaulting her to outrage her modesty.

She alleged that he was mounting pressure on her to marry him after her husband’s death, Umesh Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police TT Nagar Area told the press.

A judicial magistrate first class has been appointed to probe the matter.

The area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) completed the legal formalities and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

“If laxity of any policemen comes to fore, disciplinary action would be taken against him,” Tiwari added.

20220514-163132