A call centre employee from Kanpur was found hanging in a hotel room in the Naka Hindola area here.

The suicide note, purportedly written by the man, said that his body should be handed over to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and not his family.

The deceased identified as Ashish Kumar, 28, had checked into the hotel on Monday night.

When he did not come out of the room for over 24 hours, the hotel staff went to check but the knocks went unanswered

They peeped through a window and spotted him hanging. The staff then informed the police.

Station house officer (SHO), Naka police station, Brijesh Dwivedi said, “Police broke the door and sent the body for autopsy. The circumstantial evidence suggested that Kumar had shifted the bed to one side and then climbed a chair to hang himself on the ceiling fan with a noose made of a bed sheet.”

“The post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as asphyxiation due to hanging. Kumar’s father confirmed that the hand writing on the note was of his son. The note stated that no one else is responsible for his death and that his body should not be given to the family and instead be handed over to the SGPGI,” he added.

While the family has remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the suicide, police officials said that they would further probe the reason behind the deceased refusing to allow the body to be given to his family.

