An private school employee was found hanging on the premises of the school under the limits of Dibiyapur police circle.

Fifty-five-year-old Hakim Singh was an employee at a private school near Kakor area of the district. He used to drive the school vehicle during the day and guard the premises at night.

When he did not reach home on Sunday, his son Ayush reached the school, where he found his father hanging from a neem tree.

Singh’s daughter Meera told police that the school management owed her father Rs 60,000.

She said that a week ago, her mother had to go to Delhi to see her brother. “My father had asked the school management to pay the outstanding amount and was upset when the school authorities refused,” she alleged.

Demanding action against the guilty, his family members staged a protest.

Circle officer Mahendra Pratap Singh, “Action will be taken on the basis of a complaint and autopsy report.”

