Man from Andhra killed in US train mishap

A 39-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district died after he was struck by an inter-city train in New Jersey, leading to the suspension of rail services between New York and Philadelphia briefly.

Sreekanth Digala, a resident of Plainsboro in New Jersey, died in the incident that occurred at Princeton Junction Station last week.

The Amtrak train 178, was traveling from Washington D.C. to Boston when the victim was struck east of Princeton Junction, an Amtrak spokesman told Daily Voice.

While there were no reported injuries to the passengers or crew onboard, Amtrak said it is working with Plainsboro police to investigate the incident.

Digala, who is survived by his wife and a 10 year-old son, was the sole breadwinner of the family, according to a fundraising page set up to help his family.

“Kindly help and support Sreekanth’s family as he is the moral and financial supporter for his parents and the whole family to withstand this tragic situation,” the GoFundMe page read.

Indian communities, including The Telugu Association of North American (TANA), have been in touch with the Indian embassy to complete Digala’s last rites.

20230307-134604

