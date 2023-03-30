An Idli lover from Hyderabad spent a whopping Rs 6 lakh on this south Indian delicacy during the last one year, revealed leading food-delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday.

The user ordered 8,428 plates of Idlis including orders placed for friends and family, while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.

On the occasion of World Idli Day (March 30), Swiggy released its analysis covering the period from March 30, 2022 to March 25, 2023. It provides interesting insights into the popularity of the south Indian delicacy.

Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where Idlis are ordered the most. Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi.

The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order Idlis is between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time.

It also shows that plain Idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order.

Rava Idli is more popular in Bangalore than any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly amongst idli orders across all cities.

Idlis are not just a popular breakfast item but also a healthy one, often touted as one of the most important meals of the day. The analysis reveals that idlis are the second most ordered breakfast item on Swiggy, after Masala Dosa.

Swiggy also found that customers tend to order other dishes such as sambar, coconut chutney, karampuri, medu veda, saagu, ghee, red chutney, Jain sambar, tea, coffee along with their idlis.

A2B – Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bengaluru and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant in Chennai, and Udipi’s Upahar in Hyderabad are the top five restaurants popular for their idlis, says Swiggy.

