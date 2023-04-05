DIASPORAWORLD

Man from Kerala admits murdering wife, 2 kids in UK

NewsWire
0
0

A 52-year-old man from Kerala admitted on Wednesday to killing his Indian wife and two children, aged six and four, in the UK last year, and will be sentenced on July 3, 2023, police said.

Saju Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to three counts of murder of his wife Anju Asok, 35, a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital, and her two children Jeeva and Janvi Saju.

The three died on December 15, 2022, when emergency services were called to Petherton Court to reports that they had suffered serious injuries.

Forensic post-mortem examinations, which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary following their deaths, concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This was an absolutely tragic case and there are no words to articulate the devastation Saju Chelavalel caused when he chose to end the lives of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi.

“I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared Anju’s family and friends the pain of a trial. He will have to live with what he has done forever and I hope one day, he truly comprehends the pain his actions have caused,” Barnes said in a statement released by Northamptonshire Police.

Saju, along with his children, had joined his wife in the UK last year. A driver by profession, he was frustrated after failing to get a job, IANS reported earlier. The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse last year, and ended in him killing the three.

20230405-221204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada issues record-breaking 4.8 mn visas in 2022

    Rishi Sunak third favourite to succeed Johnson, but there’s no sign...

    Indian-origin man who killed his wife’s lover in New Zealand appeals...

    Sack Rishi Sunak, cabinet colleague reportedly tells UK PM