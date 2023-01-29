A Moradabad court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 10-year imprisonment with a Rs 25,000 fine, 12 years after he was found allegedly selling spurious liquor made of urea and other poisonous substances in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

The accused Som Pal was caught with 5 litre of spurious liquor in February 2011 in the Civil Lines area of the city.

The liquor was tested at a laboratory and was labelled dangerous for human consumption because of the excessive amount of urea in it.

Based on the evidence presented in the court, the judge Gyanendra Singh Yadav pronounced Pal guilty.

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Kaushal Gupta, said, “Som Pal was arrested red-handed with spurious liquor by Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar. He was booked under sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 273 (sale or offer of sale of noxious food or drink) of the IPC and the Excise Act.”

