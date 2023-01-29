INDIA

Man gets 10 yrs in jail for selling spurious liquor in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A Moradabad court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 10-year imprisonment with a Rs 25,000 fine, 12 years after he was found allegedly selling spurious liquor made of urea and other poisonous substances in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

The accused Som Pal was caught with 5 litre of spurious liquor in February 2011 in the Civil Lines area of the city.

The liquor was tested at a laboratory and was labelled dangerous for human consumption because of the excessive amount of urea in it.

Based on the evidence presented in the court, the judge Gyanendra Singh Yadav pronounced Pal guilty.

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Kaushal Gupta, said, “Som Pal was arrested red-handed with spurious liquor by Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar. He was booked under sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 273 (sale or offer of sale of noxious food or drink) of the IPC and the Excise Act.”

20230129-064802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intellectuals urge B’desh govt to act against instigators of Durga Puja...

    Video of Vishal playing cricket with ‘Laththi’ unit bowls over netizens

    Coimbatore City police seek custody of rape accused IAF officer

    On Rajput warrior’s birth anniv, girls in this small town wield...