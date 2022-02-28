INDIA

Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor in UP

By NewsWire
0

A Special POCSO court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a minor from his village in Amroha district.

Basant Singh Saini, special prosecution officer, said: “The judge has awarded a 20-year jail term to the accused, seven years after the incident.” The survivor was seven years old at the time of the incident.

The court has also asked the accused to pay Rs 30,000 to the survivor and deposit Rs 13,000 in the court.

The minor was kidnapped by the man and one juvenile on September 4, 2014. At that time, the accused was 19 years old.

The case against the juvenile is pending in the court concerned.

The local court in Amroha, after seven years of trial, acquitted the third accused due to lack of proof.

Both the survivor and accused belong to the same village.

The minor had suddenly gone missing and her father filed a complaint at the local police station.

He named three people as suspects in his complaint. Five days later, police rescued the girl who was being held captive by the accused. All the three accused were arrested.

20220228-130802

