In a shocking incident, a man got his friend to rape his wife so that he could frame his rivals, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in the Sahsawan area by her husband. The friend was also called to the forest and he raped the woman twice, officials added.

The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife.

The woman told the police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores with them.

An FIR has been registered against the man and the friend.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Siddharth Verma, said that the man has been detained and the hunt is on for his friend.

