INDIA

Man gets wife raped to frame rivals

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a man got his friend to rape his wife so that he could frame his rivals, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in the Sahsawan area by her husband. The friend was also called to the forest and he raped the woman twice, officials added.

The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife.

The woman told the police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores with them.

An FIR has been registered against the man and the friend.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Siddharth Verma, said that the man has been detained and the hunt is on for his friend.

20220502-161141

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana Governor calls for setting up more isolation centres

    Lack of info on locals polls: TN Youth hesitant to vote

    High command taking last-minute call on cabinet: Bommai

    It’s tough time for lady officers in Kerala Police: Retired DGP