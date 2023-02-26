INDIALIFESTYLE

Man, grandson killed as truck hits and drags scooty in UP’s Mahoba

In a shocking incident of another hit-and-drag case, a man and his grandson were killed after their scooty was hit by a truck that kept on speeding with the two-wheeler stuck under it for a distance.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday on NH 86 — Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

Both the man, and his six-year-old grandson died in the incident.

A video of the incident going viral on social media shows the truck speeding on with the two-wheeler stuck in front and sparks flying out because of the friction even as people and other passing vehicles on the road try to alert the truck driver.

Locals reportedly put stones and boulders on the road to stop the truck.

More videos show the truck surrounded by policemen who are seen trying to pull the scooter out and policemen putting the bodies in an ambulance.

The Mahoba police spokesman said that the man and his grandson had left on a scooty from home for the market and the dumper truck hit it on the way.

The police said that the truck has been seized and the driver taken into custody.

