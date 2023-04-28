INDIA

Man gunned down by three assailants in broad daylight in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by three assailants in Central Delhi on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Imran alias Nanhe, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

According to the police, at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, an incident of firing was reported from Kabutar Market near Dargah Sheikh Kalimullah.

When the SHO of Jama Masjid police station along with his team reached the spot, they found that an injured person has been taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that three persons had come on foot and pumped in three bullets into Imran, who was sitting in his shop in Kabutar Market,” said a senior police officer.

“Several teams have been formed to nab the assailants. CCTV footages from the nearby areas are being scanned,” the officer added.

20230428-212203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ to debut in Mumbai on April...

    Boycott China and stop trade with it: Kejriwal

    Lead all-party delegation to PM against ports law: Cong to Goa...

    Opposition members baton-charged in Bihar Assembly