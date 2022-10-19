INDIA

Man hacked to death in full public view in Andhra’s Guntur

A man was brutally hacked to death in full public view by unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur town, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Patnambazar area when the market was crowded with shoppers.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants chased Doddi Ramesh (38), who entered a kirana shop to save himself. However, they barged into the shop and attacked him with knives and other sharp-edged weapons. The victim died on the spot.

The killing in the busy market sent panic among the people. On receipt of information, police rushed to the scene, shifted the body for autopsy and took up investigation.

Police have constituted two teams to nab the culprits who were absconding. A suspect was also rounded up for questioning.

Ramesh, belonging to Scheduled Caste, was into finance and marriage decoration business. His family members said he was preparing to take a bath when he received a call on his mobile phone and went out.

According to police, the victim had a criminal record in the Lalapet Police Station. He was an accused in a murder case a few years ago.

Ramesh’s wife alleged that a rowdy-sheeter known as RK was behind the murder.

