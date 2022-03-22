INDIA

Man harasses woman, slashes his wrist to impress her

By NewsWire
0
0

The Pilibhit police have arrested a man from Bareilly, for allegedly teasing a final year B.A. student after calling her to a local restaurant.

The man later slashed his wrist probably to impress her.

According to the victim, she had met the accused three years ago on Facebook.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had blocked the man’s mobile phone number about a year ago.

He reached Pilibhit on Sunday and gave her a call from a new mobile number and asked her to meet him at the restaurant.

When she reached the place, the accused started misbehaving with her, she alleged. When the woman called her two friends, the man took away her mobile phone and he then cut his wrist, the complainant said.

Sungarhi SHO, Shrikant Dwivedi, said the man has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty).

20220322-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man appears before Kerala HC virtual hearing while shaving/brushing

IMA-Agra forms panel to address rising complaints against Covid hospitals

Assam CM confident of winning all 5 seats in Oct 30...

Biden clears huge defence budget as race with China hots up