In an incident similar to the self-claimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi episode, a man on Thursday allegedly hurled abuses at a woman security guard in a Greater Noida residential society, and misbehaved with her.

According to the police, the man identified as Ankit Bhati got angry at the newly deployed lady security guard for “not opening the gate”.

The incident took place on Thursday in Ace Platinum Society of Greater Noida, located in Zeta-1. The lady guard had asked Bhati about his flat number after which he got angry and started abusing her.

When the female guard and the people present there raised objection against his behaviour, Bhati threatened that he would get everyone beaten up.

Veerpal Singh, the head of the security guards of the society said that said Bhati has misbehaved with the female guard and abused her.

A complaint has been filed on behalf of the woman security guard and the housing society.

