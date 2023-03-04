INDIA

Man held at Chandigarh airport with 18 kg gold bricks

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs officials at the Chandigarh airport have arrested a man and recovered 18 bricks of pure gold wighing 1 kg each (total 18 kg) worth Rs 10,28,16,000 from his possession, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The official said that the accused, who arrived in Chandigarh from Dubai on a IndiGo flight, was held on the basis of passenger profiling. The gold bricks were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act, the official said.

20230304-221802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPI to stage statewide protests on Feb 28 against TN Guv

    Krishnapatnam can’t be called ayurvedic: AYUSH team

    Emphasis on fielding, close-in catching as they could be really important...

    Media has immense ability to shape right public perceptions: Minister