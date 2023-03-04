The Customs officials at the Chandigarh airport have arrested a man and recovered 18 bricks of pure gold wighing 1 kg each (total 18 kg) worth Rs 10,28,16,000 from his possession, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The official said that the accused, who arrived in Chandigarh from Dubai on a IndiGo flight, was held on the basis of passenger profiling. The gold bricks were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act, the official said.

