The Customs Officials at Chennai Airport arrested a man who was allegedly trying to smuggle 1,539 grams of Amphetamine worth Rs 3 crore in a false cavity of his baggage, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Customs official said that the accused who arrived from Guinea via Addis Ababa was held on the basis of intelligence on February 12.

“On examination of his checked-in baggage, inside the false bottom of the baggage a black colour pouch containing white colour substance which after field testing was ascertained to be Amphetamine weighing 1,539 grams valued at Rs 3 crore was recovered,” said the official.

The official said that the accused violated provisions of sections of the NDPS Act and committed offences punishable under section 21, 23 and 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act. Amphetamine was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

