Man held at Chennai airport with gold worth Rs 96.8 lakh

The Customs officials at Chennai airport on Saturday said that they have arrested an air passenger who was allegedly trying to smuggle 1.8 kg gold worth Rs 96.8 lakh.

The Customs official said that the accused arrived at Chennai Airport from Dubai.

“He was detained based on his behaviour. The search of his personal luggage led to the recovery of gold, which he was attempting to smuggle,” the official said.

“The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act,” the official said.

Further investigation is on.

