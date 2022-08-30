CISF personnel on Tuesday apprehended a man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, who was carrying 1,85,500, Saudi riyal worth Rs 41 lakh.

The official said that at about 4 pm, CISF staff at Terminal-3 noticed suspicious activities of a passenger in the check-in area.

The passenger was later identified as Misam Raza, who was about to fly to Dubai on a SpiceJet flight. Raza was then diverted to the random checking point for a thorough checking of his luggage.

“After a search of his baggage using the X-BIS machine, bulk quantity of buttons with doubtful image of concealment of some foreign currency was noticed,” an official said.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic surveillance.

After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by the CISF staff. He was then taken to Customs office.

“On thorough checking of his bag, 1,85,500 Saudi riyal worth Rs 41 lakh was detected which were ingeniously concealed in the ladies’ lehenga buttons kept inside the baggage,” the official said.

On inquiry, the accused could not produce supporting documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency.

Raza was handed over to the Customs officials for further action in the matter.

