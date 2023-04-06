INDIA

Man held at Hyderabad airport with gold valued at Rs 32 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs officials at Hyderabad airport on Thursday arrested a man for smuggling 514 gm gold valued at over Rs 32 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

A senior Customs official said that the man was held on the basis of passenger profiling. He arrived at Hyderabad International Airport from Riyadh on Thursday.

“On suspicion, the Customs officials searched the accused. The passenger was found to be carrying 514 gm of gold paste concealed in the rectum in the form of three capsules. The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 32,08,902,” the official said.

The official said that the gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the accused was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.

20230406-213802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On National Youth Day, Ajay Devgn shares throwback pics from his...

    Rise in satellites threatening orbital space around Earth: Scientists

    Cong protest in Hyderabad turns violent, several arrested

    Anyone who loves to groove can be a dancer: Alisha Singh