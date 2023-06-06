A man trying to smuggle over 2 kg gold worth around Rs 1.13 crore was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, Customs officials said on Tuesday.

The gold concealed in a pair of shoes that the accused was carrying.

A senior official said that the man was detained at the airport due to his suspicious activities.

“After conducting a detailed examination of the baggage and a personal search of the passenger, we recovered 2,156 gram of gold worth Rs 1,13,10,074. The seized gold has been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act,” the official added.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

20230607-005402