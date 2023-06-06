INDIA

Man held at IGI airport for smuggling gold in shoes

NewsWire
0
5

A man trying to smuggle over 2 kg gold worth around Rs 1.13 crore was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, Customs officials said on Tuesday.

The gold concealed in a pair of shoes that the accused was carrying.

A senior official said that the man was detained at the airport due to his suspicious activities.

“After conducting a detailed examination of the baggage and a personal search of the passenger, we recovered 2,156 gram of gold worth Rs 1,13,10,074. The seized gold has been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act,” the official added.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

20230607-005402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir Ali had to quit sports due to injuries doing dance...

    Aparna Kuppuswamy joins IPO-bound BharatPe Group as Chief Risk Officer

    I-League 2022-23: Brazilian flair helps TRAU defeat Aizawl 3-1

    Delhi reports 85 new Covid cases, 1 death