A man was held at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for smuggling 1,010 gm gold worth Rs 54,25,205, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior Customs official said that the accused was held on the basis of suspicion after he arrived at Terminal No. 3 on Wednesday.

“The person was stopped and his belongings were searched. A detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the accused resulted in the recovery of gold weighing 1,010 gm worth Rs 54,25,205,” the official said.

The accused couldn’t produce any document for carrying such a large quantity of gold.

“The recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest,” the official said.

