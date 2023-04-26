INDIA

Man held at IGI Airport with gold worth over Rs 54 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

A man was held at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for smuggling 1,010 gm gold worth Rs 54,25,205, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior Customs official said that the accused was held on the basis of suspicion after he arrived at Terminal No. 3 on Wednesday.

“The person was stopped and his belongings were searched. A detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the accused resulted in the recovery of gold weighing 1,010 gm worth Rs 54,25,205,” the official said.

The accused couldn’t produce any document for carrying such a large quantity of gold.

“The recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest,” the official said.

20230426-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PVL 2023: Calicut Heroes shut down doors on Chennai Blitz with...

    Meta India head Ajit Mohan moves on

    35 candidates showed interest in contesting Manesar civic polls on BJP...

    70 hospitalised in Kerala after food posioning