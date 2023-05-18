The Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday seized 4.2 kg gold valued at Rs 2.28 crore, and detained a man in this connection.

A senior Customs officer said that the accused arrived at Mumbai Airport from Muscat.

“What made this operation particularly intriguing was the meticulous and unconventional manner in which the smuggler had hidden the gold, stitching pockets within various parts of his clothing, including jeans, undergarments, and knee caps,” the Customs officer said.

The officer said that the smuggling technique employed in this case demonstrates the lengths to which individuals will go to evade authorities

“The recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act,” the officer added.

20230518-231802