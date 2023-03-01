INDIALIFESTYLE

Man held at Varanasi airport with 2 kg gold paste in underwear

NewsWire
0
0

A man was arrested by the law enforcement agencies at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Varanasi for hiding gold weighing more than two kg in his undergarment in the form of a paste.

According to customs officials, the net worth of the gold paste is Rs 1.22 crore.

Officials operating under the supervision of commissioner (customs, Lucknow commissionerate) Aarti Saxena and assistant commissioner (customs) LBSI airport Pradeep Kumar Singh, intercepted Ram Chandra of Faizabad, when he landed in Varanasi on flight from Sharjah.

On being frisked, foreign origin gold was recovered in the form of brown paste, which was put into plastic pouches hidden in the undergarment.

Officials said, the total gold recovered was approximately 2176.8 gram and estimated to be more than Rs 1.22 crore.

Sources said, the accused smuggle gold paste as it is tough to detect and could be easily hidden.

20230301-090401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana BJP looks to up the ante with Amit Shah’s visit

    In conversation with Yuvraj Singh

    Telangana CM KCR indisposed

    UP Police get Ansari’s custody, heads to Banda jail