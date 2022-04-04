INDIA

Man held for attacking cops at UP’s Gorakhpur temple

Two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

The man was trying to forcibly enter the temple.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening and the accused, who has been arrested, has been identified as Murtaza.

According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises after raising the religious slogan of “Allahu Akbar”.

“Two of our PAC constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police,” Additional Director General (ADG), Gorakhpur Zone, Akhil Kumar, said.

The accused, who was also injured in the attack, was held by the constables, he added.

The police official said the injured constables — Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan — were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical college.

“The accused is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur,” the ADG added.

He said the angle of terror cannot be ruled out as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often visits the temple.

