The Delhi Police has apprehended a 58-year-old man for fraudulently availing credit facilities from a bank by mortgaging the fake property documents of a property dealer, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Khatana, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering, created forged and fabricated property documents and fake identity cards with different addresses. He then submitted the forged property documents to Bank of Baroda and availed credit facility to the tune of Rs 2.90 crore.

Furnishing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said that it was alleged that JKN Industries Pvt. Ltd. availed a credit facility of Rs 90 lakh from the complainant bank for manufacturing and trading of all kinds of polythene, LDPE, HMPE, printing bags, bubble bags, foam bags, stretch rolls, liners etc which was extended in August, 2016 from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 2.90 crore. It was declared NPA in April, 2019.

On verifying the address of the mortgaged landowner, it was found that the owner Hari Chand Saini never resided there, neither as owner nor as tenant. “The empanelled advocate found a number of differences when compared with the sale deed of the property in question,” said the senior official.

Accordingly, after a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, it emerged that the documents submitted by the accused with respect to the property in question were found to be of a different property.

The alleged persons created forged and fabricated voter I-Card in the name of Hari Chand Saini at two different addresses. One was used for obtaining a PAN number and another was used for availing loans. Subsequently, the police constituted a team and nabbed the accused Naresh Khatana from his new residence at Greater Noida.

