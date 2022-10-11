INDIA

Man held for duping Japanese tourist of Rs 23 lakh in Taj city

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a Japanese national of Rs 23 lakh here, said police on Tuesday.

A case had been registered against the accused Lapka Ali Hussain under section 420 of IPC, at the Agra Tourist police station in January this year.

“The accused was caught red-handed on Monday while he was hoodwinking some other tourists near Taj Mahal. He was sent to jail after being produced before the magistrate,” said station house officer (SHO) Jai Singh Parihar.

According to police, the 56-year-old resident of Kyoto in Japan came to India in March 2019. On reaching Agra, she lost the way to her hotel and stopped to ask for directions from Hussain, a local resident.

The next day Hussain offered to give her a city tour. Later, he was said to have swindled Rs 23 lakh from her to buy jewellery which he promised that he would send back to Japan after completing all the customs formalities.

Thereafter, she returned to Japan but never received the jewellery.

She returned to India in January this year and filed an FIR against the accused. The woman has been informed about Hussain’s arrest and she will appear in court soon, probably, virtually, police said.

