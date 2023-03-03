The Delhi Police has arrested a fraudster from Ghaziabad for allegedly duping over 50 people in the last eight months on the pretext of providing jobs in a reputed company, said an official on Friday.

The arrested individual, identified as Sachin Dhaka (31), also used to charge the victims in the name of verification, security deposits etc., and even issued fake job offer letters.

According to police, on February 27, a complaint was received from the general manager of an Agro Company in NSP Complex, Subhash Place, wherein he alleged that recently many victims approached their company, and told that they were cheated on the pretext of providing jobs in the company.

In the complaint, it was alleged that Sachin Dhaka impersonated director of the company, and contacted innocent job seekers online to provide them jobs.

“He also used to take online interviews of job seekers to provide different kinds of jobs. He also took money from victims for various reasons i.e., verification charges, file processing fees, security deposits etc. and sent fake offer letters to the victims. The complainant also provided details of some such victims who reported to their company,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

During the investigation, a money trail was established in the case and, on the basis of technical details, Sachin was nabbed from Ghaziabad on Friday.

On questioning, Sachin told the investigators that he used to get details of job seekers from social media. He then used to contact them, impersonating himself as director at a reputed company.

“He also used to take online interviews of job seekers and also used to give them offer letters online for jobs at the company. During this process, he used to take money from victims for various reasons i.e. verification charges, file processing fees, security deposits etc. He has cheated many innocent people by promising to provide different types of jobs,” said the DCP.

