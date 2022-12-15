INDIA

Man held for duping several youngsters on pretext of job in Merchant Navy

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a man for allegedly cheating youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs in Merchant Navy, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Akash Thakur alias Avadh Bihari, a native of Jehanabad district in Bihar.

Last year, on May 21, the EOW had registered a case under relevant sections of IPC after receiving a joint complaint from one Sanjay Yadav and others.

“The complainants had alleged an Ocean Galaxy Marine Private Limited through its director namely Akash took money from them on the false promise to get them a job in the Merchant Navy. A total of 30 victims had paid between Rs 3 to 4 lakh each,” said Jitender Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW).

“After taking money, Akash absconded and he was also declared a proclaimed offender. However, on December 14, after receiving specific inputs that he was running a tour and travel office in the name of ‘Dhanlaxmi’ in Vipin Garden, a police team apprehended him,” said the DCP.

Akash, in 2019, opened a consultancy company Crown Marine Management Private Ltd at Dwarka Sec-11, Delhi.

“He did not have the licence from the Director General of Shipping, Ministry of Shipping, which is necessary to run this type of recruitment company. Later, he purchased another company Ocean Galaxy Marine Private Ltd which has a licence of DG Shipping and started to work from District Centre in Janakpuri. Through his company, he took money from the complainants on false promises to get them a job in the Merchant Navy and absconded,” the official added.

