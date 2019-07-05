Man held for fake bomb threats on Hyderabad-Chennai flights

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) The Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested a man after he gave fake information about bomb threats to two Hyderabad-Chennai flights, the police said.

The accused, said to be a jilted lover, called the airport authorities about bomb threats to Indigo and Truejet flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Prakash Reddy said the call proved a hoax after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and bomb disposal teams searched the planes.

According to the police, K.V. Vishwanathan, who was in a drunken state and was in depression due to love issues, had come to the airport to board Truejet flight 2T201. He made a call about bomb threats to the Truejet flight and also Indigo flight 6E-188.

The 24-year-old, a native of Chennai, is a sales executive at Globelink WW India Private Limited in Hyderabad.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police booked a case against him under the Suppression of Unlawful Act Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

–IANS

