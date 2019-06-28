Man held for forcing wife to frame false charges against judge

Gurugram, July 4 (IANS) A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly forcing his wife to frame false charges of rape and sexual assault against a judge posted at a Gurugram court to extort money, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that on Tuesday a woman approached them in order to file a molestation complaint against a district and sessions judge.

She alleged that the judge had molested her while recording her statement in a gangrape case filed on June 29.

“The case was suspected to be a false one and the woman was counselled properly. Later she broke down and revealed that her husband had forced her to file a false case against the judge,” said a senior police officer.

During interrogation, the woman told the police that she had met her husband Hzar Khan in 2016 when she was working at a private hospital in Nuh in Haryana.

“She said that Khan, who claimed to be a doctor, befriended her and later proposed her. She claimed that Khan married her in 2017 and later started torturing her, forcing her to change her religion. He even forced her to have unnatural sex,” the officer said.

She revealed that her husband had forced her to file similar false cases in the past to blackmail people, the police said.

“The entire nexus took shape in 2018 when Khan started to use his wife to extort money from people in order to earn quick money. He forced his wife to file false rape cases against people. The couple would file a case after a few days of the alleged incident to ensure that the police are unable to find any evidence,” the officer said.

The police have arrested Khan for extortion, unnatural sex, fabrication of evidence and criminal intimidation.

