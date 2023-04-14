INDIALIFESTYLE

Man held for online fraud of Rs 1.68 cr

The cyber police have arrested a man for online fraud of Rs 1.68 crore from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district.

The accused, who had been absconding since two years, was arrested on Thursday.

Station in-charge Rita Yadav stated that the accused – Durga Prasad Mishra, a resident of Nindaur police station area used to contact people through Facebook as a mediator of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company based in Canada and used to lure them to engage in online business of dry fruits.

Several people had lodged complaints against him in 2021. According to the police, in 2018, the accused had opened an account in the name of DP Enterprises in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar along with Sachiv aka Lallan Pandey and Santosh Tiwari, for which he was given a commission of Rs 50,000.

The police has frozen around Rs 30 lakh in the accused’s accounts.

