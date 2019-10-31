Man held for posting obscene pictures of women on FB

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Chennai Police have arrested an employee of a private hospital on charges of uploading morphed, obscene pictures of his girlfriends and others on social media.

According to the police, Kais Mohammed had uploaded obscene pictures of women on Facebook besides making lewd remarks from a fake account.

On seeing this, one of Mohammed’s friends had complained to the city police.

Probing the matter, the police found that Mohammed was using a false identity to post such obscene pictures. He was arrested on Monday.

–IANS

vj/arm