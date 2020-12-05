Canindia News

Man held for posting pic with firearm on Facebook, pistol seized

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

A Delhi man has been arrested for posting a photograph of him holding a pistol on his Facebook page and the illegal weapon seized from him, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Accused Abid Ahmed was arrested from Hastsal Vihar in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi’s Dwarka and a loaded sophisticated pistol and two cartridges seized from his possession.

“These days, in a new trend, criminals try to project themselves as big dons by posting their pictures with firearms on the social media. The Dwarka District police nabbed him with the weapon that he had posed with in the photograph and used as display profile picture on Facebook,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP Dwarka.

Efforts are on to ascertain Abid’s involvement in criminal cases.

–IANS

zaz/tsb

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

SC pulls up Telangana govt for insensitivity in suicide of BHEL woman officer

CanIndia New Wire Service

CRPF trooper shoots self in Srinagar

CanIndia New Wire Service

Narco-terror case: Bank manager among 6 in NIA’s charge sheet

CanIndia New Wire Service

K’taka ex-minister Baig gets bail in IMA ponzi scam case

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalised in Bangladesh

CanIndia New Wire Service

Punjab minister donates salary for farmers’ cause

CanIndia New Wire Service

Woman ends life in Kol, leaves behind ailing baby girl

CanIndia New Wire Service

5th round: Farmers’ anger evident as ‘langar’ for lunch again

CanIndia New Wire Service

Uproar over naming new RGCB campus in Kerala after Golwalkar

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested