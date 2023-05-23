INDIA

Man held for posting video of posing with weapons on social media

NewsWire
0
0

A man, who posted a video showing him with a weapon on social media to become famous and to establish his identity among criminals, has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Shahzad, 25, a resident of Sangam Vihar area and he is also found previously involved in four criminal cases registered in Saket, Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said that on Monday specific inputs were received that a criminal had circulated his video on social media possessing an illegal weapon.

“The information was further developed and local enquiry of the area was conducted. As per input, the team laid a strategic trap near Khatta, Bandh Road, Neb Sarai and Shahzad was apprehended,” she said.

Police also recovered one country made pistol of .315 bore along with one bullet from the possession of the accused.

On interrogation, Shahzad disclosed that he is a fan of an infamous actor and inspired by one of his movie character.

“He had just shot a video one week ago to become famous and to establish his identity among the criminals,” the DCP said.

20230523-211204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    McDonald’s India North & East embarks on Restaurant Modernisation

    ‘Coimbatore to be carbon neutral dist of TN by 2050’

    Gurugram: Body-in-suitcase mystery cracked, man held for killing wife

    Anand Rathi Wealth shares up over 11% on strong Q4 earnings