INDIA

Man held for raping, blackmailing girl

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another incident of capital shame, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and blackmailed by a 22-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

DCP outer district, Harendra Kumar Singh, said that the victim approached the police on July 1 after which the accused was held.

“It has been alleged that the girl was allegedly raped by one Salman. Both the complainant and the accused knew each other. They both work in the same factory,” said the official.

The official said that the girl alleged that on June 29, the accused took her to Gurugram. She was offered a cold drink laced with sedatives. She said that she fell unconscious and when she woke up she found herself naked.

She alleged that the accused threatened her not to spill the beans. The victim said that the accused then blackmailed her and developed physical relation many times.

“We have registered a case under sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Mundka police station. Statement of victim was recorded before Magistrate under sections 164 CrPC. Accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said the official.

2023070232862

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    International Geological Congress from Sunday

    LS functioned only for 45 hrs 55 mins during Budget Session...

    Committed to right to privacy, but need to maintain law &...

    BGMI game developer Krafton launches dedicated esports channel in India